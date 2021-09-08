NA Chairman meets Cuba’s legislator, appreciates COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ met with Vice President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, Ana María Mari Machado on Tuesday, as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).
Việt Nam’s top legislator thanked Cuba for its good will in cooperating with Việt Nam in vaccine technology transfer and vaccine production, as well as its intention to provide a large amount of Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 vaccine in the future.
He also spoke highly of Cuba sending delegations of medical workers to help countries fight COVID-19 despite facing difficulties caused by the economic embargo against the country.
Ana Maria Mari Machado said she appreciated Việt Nam's valuable support for Cuban people in the times of hardships triggered by COVID-19.
She underlined that Cuba stands ready to cooperate with Việt Nam in vaccine technology transfer to support the country's COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.
The legislators agreed that Việt Nam and Cuba need to maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels to share information and experience in fields that they hold strengths in, contributing to their national construction and development causes.
They also consented that the two parliaments should boost their cooperation and turn their ties into a significant cooperation channel in the bilateral relations. — VNS
