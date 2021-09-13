N.A. Chairman’s Europe visit reflects Vietnam’s diversified policy: German newswire

During talks with E.P. President David Sassoli at the host's invitation, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties, towards effectively realizing the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that took effect on August 1, 2020.

During meetings with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Chairman of the International Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange, they focused discussions on the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Hue also called for promptly completing procedures to ratify the E.U.-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), saying that it is one of the important foundations to bolster bilateral ties.

According to the article, Vietnam is one of the largest trade partners of the E.U. in ASEAN while the E.U. was one of the biggest foreign investors in Vietnam with a total direct investment of 6.1 billion EUR in 2019.

In his talks with President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Eliane Tillieux and other Belgian leaders, Hue said Vietnam consider Belgium a significant trade partner. He also suggested the European nation soon ratify the EVIPA to make way for Belgian firms to invest in maritime transportation, logistics, renewable energy and hi-tech agriculture in Vietnam.

Earlier in Vienna, Hue held talks with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.

At the WCSP 5, Vietnam urged strengthening the role of the IPU in current global issues, especially enhancing joint work with the U.N.

The top Vietnamese legislator's visit is considered a success and proved that Vietnam is a capable partner, the article said.

