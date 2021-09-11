N.A. Chairman: Vietnam sets sight on rapid, sustainable development

Hue said the country's growth will mostly rely on science-technology, innovation and digital transformation. The nation will also perfect market economy institution in tandem with socio-economic development, environment, national defense-security and external relations.
Vietnam advocates attracting foreign investment selectively with quality, efficiency, technology and environment protection as major criteria, he said, adding that priority is given to projects in high technology, innovation, research and development.
He asked Belgian firms to push forward the Belgian parliament's approval of the European Union – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
The top legislator also proposed the Belgian Government and firms continue providing vaccines for Vietnam via COVAX Facility mechanism.
In the morning the same day, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien also received Secretary General of the Federation of European Sporting Goods Industry (FESI) Jerome Pero and representatives from Nike Group.
Dien hoped that FESI and Nike will raise voice to the E.U. and U.S. administration to make it easier for Vietnam to access vaccines at the earliest via COVAX mechanism or commercial channel.
FESI and Nike also discussed the possibility of assisting Vietnam in COVID-19 fight such as supplying test kits or factory cleansing equipment.
During a working session with Univercells earlier, Dien listened to the company's presentation about its projects with the Vietnamese firms regarding vaccine study and production.
Its suggestions and materials will be sent immediately to the Health Ministry and potential partners in Vietnam for consideration.
Source: VNA
