N.A. Chairman receives IPU Secretary General

The Vietnamese N.A. leader appreciated the contributions made by the IPU Secretary General to the organization of the WCSP5, and to the IPU's activities amidst the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and unpredictable changes in the world's geopolitical situation.The IPU Secretary General said the attendance of N.A. Chairman Hue and the Vietnamese delegation at the WCSP5 again showed that Vietnam is a responsible and active member of the IPU.

He shared the viewpoint expressed by the Vietnamese N.A. leader at the first plenary debate of the WCSP5 on promoting multilateral cooperation to respond to global challenges for the world's development. He underlined the importance of parliaments in the world to the settlement of global issues, saying that he hopes Vietnam will actively participate in the process.

The two sides compared notes on the role of the U.N., the key organization in multilateral cooperation, and valued the U.N.'s strong commitment as expressed in the messages of the U.N. Secretary General and the President of the U.N. General Assembly sent to the WCSP5.

Chungong also welcomed the proposal of Chairman Hue to further reform and enhance the effectiveness of IPU's operation and role. Hue suggested strengthening the tripartite partnership among the U.N., IPU and Vietnam, promoting more substantial engagement of parliamentary meeting mechanisms alongside U.N. activities, and increasing IPU's support for Vietnam in training in multilateral parliamentary diplomacy.

Source: VNA