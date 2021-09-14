N.A. Chairman meets Mayor of Finland’s Tampere city

The Finnish city is an industrial hub of various businesses and projects in high technology across the fields of health care, fundamental science, tertiary education and nanotechnology.
Ikonen introduced major firms which are keen on carrying out projects and bolstering cooperation with Vietnam in the coming time in digitization, information technology, smart cities model, renewable energy, healthcare and scientific research, cybersecurity solutions for Government leaders, businesses and organisations.
In reply, N.A. Chairman Hue asked the Mayor of Tampere to call on leading firms of the city to further invest in Vietnam, especially in spheres that the city holds strengths, capitalising on benefits brought by the E.U.-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, in a bid to facilitate bilateral trade-investment.
Vietnam is working to attract more foreign investment to adapt to the supply chain transition, and seize opportunities in economic recovery in the post-pandemic time, he said, adding that the country hopes to step up cooperation with Finland in potential fields such as high technology, telecommunication, renewable energy, environment, water treatment and IT.
Vietnam has over the years paid heed to startup ecosystem development and innovation, cooperation between universities and research institutes. Mechanisms and incentives have been rolled out to attract resources from the local businesses as well as their foreign counterparts, Hue stated.
The Vietnamese top legislator affirmed that the Southeast Asian country is to perfect a legal corridor for a favorable, stable and safe business climate for foreign investors, including those from Finland.
He took the occasion to invite Ikonen and businesses of Tampere to visit Vietnam in the near future.
While in Finland, a high-ranking delegation of the N.A. led by Chairman Hue paid a visit to the Embassy of Vietnam and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.
Ambassador Dang Thi Hai Tam said the embassy has exerted efforts in stepping up citizen protection measures since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as helping Vietnamese students, arranging repatriation flights, and carrying out diplomatic tasks, among others.
The N.A. Chairman briefed the participants on the outcomes of his visit to Finland, and appreciated their sentiments and charitable activities for their homeland in the times of hardship.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese community abroad is an inseparable part of the nation and citizen protection work will be bolstered in the time to come.
More than 10,000 Vietnamese are staying in Finland, including nearly 2,500 students.
Source: VNA
- Mayors hope security monitoring device will combat vacant property woes
- City Planning in Rural Areas - Is Your City Ready?
- Million Dollar Construction Program Has Mixed Results At Oklahoma City Schools
- Oklahoma City Will Host an NBA Team
- The Latest: Councilman Marty Small named Atlantic City mayor
- Brandon city manager Rod Sage on paid leave as RCMP investigate overdose death at his home
- Meet the Candidate - A Brief Background on Barack Obama
- Security Cameras in Taxicabs
- Fredericton homeless population seek update on winter shelter offerings
- Boris Could Be Good For Builders In The Capital
- Sample Outline For a Local Water Conservation Public Relation Program
- Interview with Dr Renato C Nicolai, Author of "The Nightmare That Is Public Education"
- Rudy Giuliani splits from his own attorney after just two weeks as he says he will defy subpoena from Democrats' subpoena saying: 'If they enforce it, then we will see what happens'
- Japan Travel - Rotary Group Study Exchange Goes to Japan, Article Six
- Bobby Riggs Sets Up the Aspen Sting - Aspen Hustle - Part Two
- We Make India An Aerotropolis - G M Rao
- Japan Travel -- Rotary Group Study Exchange Goes to Japan, Article One
- Women Suffrage - A Comparative Perspective
- Real Estate in Wylie Texas
- Insider's Guide to the Relationship between Executive Directors and Boards of Directors
N.A. Chairman meets Mayor of Finland’s Tampere city have 605 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.