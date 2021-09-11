N.A. Chairman hosts European business leaders on visit to Belgium

They are from wind farm developers Deme Group from Belgium and Ørsted from Denmark, and the Netherlands' GC International.

Deme Group is a renowned global player in dredging and land reclamation, solutions for the offshore energy market, infra marine and environmental works. The group has constructed a number of major infrastructure projects in Vietnam and is cooperating with Vietsovpetro company to develop the Vinh Phong offshore wind power project in the south central province of Binh Thuan.

Hue highly spoke of what Deme Group has been doing in Vietnam and welcomed their intention to further invest in the renewable energy in the country.

Vietnam has huge potential in the field and been doubling efforts to increase the generation of clean energy in the future, he said, adding that investment in the sector must go in line with the national power development plan over the next 10 years, with a vision towards 2045 which Vietnam has been crafting.

The Vietnamese N.A. will review and take into consideration amendments of existing laws to remove legal barriers, if any, for foreign investors and facilitate them to do business in Vietnam, he emphasized.

Receiving representatives from Ørsted, the developer of 27 wind farm projects globally, the top legislator welcomed the group's plan to form an alliance with Vietnam's T&T Group to build offshore wind farms in the Southeast Asian country.

He noted that the Danish firm should work with the Vietnamese Ministries of Industry and Trade, Planning and Investment; and Environment and Natural Resources to get updates about conditions for running wind farms in Vietnam and the country's master plan for the sector.

While meeting with leaders from GC International, N.A. Chairman Hue highly valued its idea to develop an erosion prevention system based on artificial islands in Hoi An ancient town, the south central province of Quang Nam. He asked the group to cooperate with Vietnamese companies in the project and coordinate with relevant ministries and local administrations to ensure the project is carried out in accordance with the Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment.

Source: VNA