N.A. Chairman busy with meetings on WCSP5 sidelines

The Vietnamese N.A. leader thanked the countries for their solidarity and support to Vietnam during the national defense, construction and development as well as timely assistance in the country's current COVID-19 fight.
He affirmed Vietnam's commitments to strengthen relationship with the countries in many areas, including justice, environment, climate change response, economic, trade and investment, as well as Vietnam's support of the countries' efforts to strengthen connectivity and cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region.
For their part, the foreign legislative leaders pledged to strengthen bilateral ties with Vietnam, and continue to assist Vietnam during its renewal, development and international integration cause, including in accessing more COVID-19 vaccine supply sources. They also committed to strengthening collaboration with Vietnam in international and regional issues, including parliamentary cooperation.
In the meetings, N.A. Chairman Hue and the foreign legislative leaders agreed on the importance of international law, including the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, to the protection of maritime and aviation security, safety and freedom as well as the settlement of disputes through peaceful methods. They underlined the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including among parliaments, in dealing with international and regional issues.
Source: VNA
