Delegates at the event observed one minute’s silence to pay tribute to over 4 million people who died of COVID-19 in the past two years.
In his speech, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong said that COVID-19 proves that global challenges can only be resolved by global efforts; and vaccine production and development is the hope for mankind to surmount the pandemic.
A plenary session was held under the chair of the IPU President and Secretary-General after the opening, which focused on prioritized fields for sustainable development.
Speaking at the session, N.A. Chairman Hue underlined that to achieve sustainable development, due attention should be paid to protecting lives and health of the people, and the environment, rather than just focusing on economic growth at any costs.
He added that Vietnam is determined not to trade the environment and people's health for high economic growth in its national development strategy and plan, and always works towards the target of sustainable development in harmony with nature.
Vietnam hopes to cooperate with other nations and international organizations in ensuring people's lives, environmental protection and economic development, the top Vietnamese legislator affirmed.
Source: VNA
N.A. Chairman attends opening of WCSP5 have 424 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 9, 2021.