Music project motivates people to stay optimistic

Songwriter and author Hamlet Trương has sent his new original song Sài Gòn, Cà Phê, Tình Yêu (Sài Gòn, Coffee, Love) to Chạm – Sing&Share to spread positive energy to the community. Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — People are encouraged to send videos of their singing performances and positive messages to the non-profit music project Chạm – Sing&Share (Touch – Sing&Share) as a way to motivate the community to stay optimistic amid the pandemic.

The organiser, Lê Trần Media, aims to connect people across the country through music and encourage them to overcome the hard times together.

The participants can record videos at home and then send them to the organiser via email [email protected] for editing.

The project includes Vietnamese artists like Hamlet Trương, Nguyễn Hồng Thuận and Bùi Công Duy, along with amateur performers.

"The music in the project is full of emotion, and easily touches listeners," said songwriter and author Hamlet Trương.

The artist has sent his new original song Sài Gòn, Cà Phê, Tình Yêu (Sài Gòn, Coffee, Love) to Chạm – Sing&Share to spread positive energy to the community.

The song has a joyful melody, expressing the artist's love of HCM City and reminding people of familiar activities and peaceful life in the city.

The 33-year-old artist said he composed the song three years ago and it was one of his favourite compositions.

"Through the project, I want to send my love to Sài Gòn and beloved people. Let's fight against the pandemic together and we'll soon have chances to meet each other," he added.

The project has also received videos from COVID-19 patients.

Dương Ngọc Trâm Anh, a teenager in HCM City, sent a video of her singing the song Sài Gòn Tôi Sẽ (Sài Gòn, I Will), a composition by young teacher Nguyễn Thái Dương.

Anh made the video while she and her family were quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I want to sing to ease my pain and send positive energy to people. To me, music is an effective medicine to overcome bad feelings," said Anh.

"We should comply with the Ministry of Health's 5K prevention protocol, and eat and sleep well. And the most important thing is to stay optimistic and positive," she said.

Anh's video has had more than 20,000 views on YouTube since it was released on August 26.

YouTube viewer Ngọc Nguyễn said: "Your voice is emotional and makes me cry. The programme is very meaningful. I hope your family gets well soon. And that HCM City gets well soon."

Chạm – Sing&Share has uploaded eight videos on YouTube channel Lê Trần Media, attracting a total of 410,000 views. — VNS