More than 9,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, more than half community infections

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has reported 9,472 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening, in 33 provinces and cities.
These include 9,465 domestic infections with 5,344 being detected in the community.
The number of locally transmitted cases decreased by more than 2,000 compared to yesterday.
A further 236 deaths were also reported in HCM City, Bình Dương, Long An, Đồng Nai, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Bình Thuận, Tây Ninh, Tiền Giang, Hà Nội and Bình Định.
The total death toll from COVID-19 in Việt Nam now stands at 18,017.
HCM City reported the highest number of domestic cases today with 5,032, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (2,764), Đồng Nai (760) and Long An (190).
Other cases were found in Kiên Giang, An Giang, Tây Ninh, Tiền Giang, Cần Thơ, Đắk Nông, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Bình, Đồng Tháp, Hà Nam, Ninh Thuận, Thừa Thiên Huế, Bình Định, Bình Phước, Bạc Liêu, Cà Mau, Bình Thuận, Phú Yên, Quảng Nam, Hà Nội, Quảng Ngãi, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Đà Nẵng, Gia Lai, Trà Vinh, Quảng Trị, Hải Dương and Thanh Hóa.
Over the past seven days, Việt Nam recorded an average of 10,319 new cases a day. The total national tally now stands at 728,435, ranking 46 out of 222 countries and territories.
It was also reported that 6,226 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 493,488 nationally.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 36.2 million doses of vaccines. — VNS
- MoCo Cop Convicted In Excessive Force Case: Report
- Bird flu kills teenager in Egypt: Woman, 19, is killed by H5N1 strain after coming into contact with infected birds
- Minnesota Reports 53 Cases Of Hepatitis A In The Last Year
- The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday
- Florida woman recovering from flesh-eating bacteria infection as doctor warns cases likely to rise
- No country in Europe hit crucial flu vaccination targets among older people last winter, report reveals
- The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by National Association of Manufacturers — Whistleblower complaint roils Washington
- Flu cases jump by 25% in a WEEK amid another rise in the number of intensive care admissions as officials warn just one in SIX schoolchildren have been vaccinated
- Mistrial Declared in Trinity University Cheerleader’s Murder Case
- The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate
- How Westbrook Partners came to loom over a small east London community
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi urges World Court to drop genocide case
- 19-year-old deaf and mute girl raped in UP's Kanpur; Hunt on to nab accused
- San Francisco Police Identify Teenage Jane Doe In 1976 Cold-Case Homicide
- JPMorgan witness in Australia cartel case says no collusion with Citi, Deutsche
- Donald Trump calls former FBI leaders 'dirty cops' in wake of damning inspector general's report into eavesdropping warrant on his former campaign aide
- 'Out of market today': Australia brandishes four words crucial to case against Citi, Deutsche
- Shayna Jack case a reminder to all athletes of the dangers of sports supplements
- ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade: Obstruction Part of Mueller Report Just ’Trump Being Trump’
- Philippines confirms second case of polio
More than 9,000 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, more than half community infections have 568 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.