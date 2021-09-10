More than 1,500 recovered COVID-19 patients sign up to help in HCM City

HCM City has called for more recovered COVID-19 patients to take part in pandemic prevention and control at quarantine and COVID-19 treatment facilities. Photo: laodong.vn

HCM CITY — More than 1,500 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have volunteered to help hospitals, medical facilities and quarantine areas in HCM City, according to the city Department of Health.

The patients have completed a 14-day home isolation period as required by the Ministry of Health.

For those who recovered within the last six months, they must have antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and for those who recovered more than six months ago, they must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to experts, immunity among people who have recovered from the disease is strong and even stronger than those who have been fully vaccinated.

The city authority has encouraged more recovered patients to participate in the fight against COVID-19, especially in caring for and sharing experiences with patients treated at hospitals.

Volunteers can register at the Personnel and Organisation Division of the HCM City Department of Health, at the phone number 0907574269 or 028392209967 .

Vice Chairman Dương Anh Đức said that volunteers would be trained in infection prevention and control, and patient care procedures.

The pandemic situation is still complicated, and there is still a shortage of staff at quarantine and COVID-19 treatment facilities. The participation of recovered Covid-19 patients is very important, Đức said

The city's People Committee has assigned the Department of Finance, the Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs and relevant units to advise the authority on policies and funding to help the volunteers. VNS