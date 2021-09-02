More than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, 271 deaths

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's total COVID-19 caseload reached 486,727 on Thursday after the Ministry of Health reported an increase of 13,197 more patients and another 271 deaths.
Only 11 of the new infections were imported and the rest locally transmitted.
HCM City led the country once more with the number of new cases detecting 5,963, followed by Bình Dương (4,504), Đồng Nai (803), Long An (583).
Compared to the previous day, HCM City saw an increase of 595 cases, Bình Dương an additional 1,064 and Đồng Nai 44 while the figure in Long An dropped by 11.
New patients were also found in Tiền Giang (290), Kiên Giang (122), Đồng Tháp (102), Bình Phước (70), Nghệ An (66), Tây Ninh (62), Khánh Hòa (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (57), Quảng Bình (56), An Giang (51), Thanh Hóa (50), Đà Nẵng (42), Cần Thơ (42), Bình Thuận (34), Đắk Lắk (34), Thừa Thiên Huế (25), Bình Định (20), Quảng Ngãi (19), Sóc Trăng (13) and Cà Mau (11).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported 48 cases. Local residents living in Hà Nội’s Thanh Xuân District are still being evacuated from their homes after the capital’s biggest COVID cluster was detected there.
Reports from health officials on Thursday also said 271 deaths have been recorded, bringing the country's total number of fatalities to 12,138.
A total of 10,602 patients were given the all-clear, taking the number of recoveries to 259,324.
There are ten cities and provinces that have gone 14 days without new cases, Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, and Vĩnh Phúc.
As of Thursday, more than 20.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 2,881,553 people having been fully inoculated. VNS
