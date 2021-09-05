More than 13,000 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 13,101 domestic cases of COVID-19 and 36 imported were reported on Sunday.
Among the local transmissions, 7,521 cases were found in the community.
HCM City recorded the highest number with 6,226, followed by Bình Dương Province (3,540), Đồng Nai (1,243) and Long An (756).
In the capital city of Hà Nội, 53 new infections were reported.
The number of cases increased by 3,580 compared to the previous day.
The total national tally has reached 524,307, putting Việt Nam 51 out of 222 countries and territories in terms of the number of infections.
There were also 281 COVID deaths on Sunday including 222 in HCM City and 38 in Bình Dương. Other deaths were recorded in Tiền Giang, Cần Thơ, Bình Thuận, Long An, Đồng Tháp, Khánh Hòa, Hà Nội, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Đồng Nai.
Việt Nam now has 13,074 COVID fatalities, accounting for 2.5 per cent of the total infections.
Also Sunday, 9,211 patients were declared COVID free, increasing the total number of recoveries to 291,727.
Meanwhile, the health ministry sent a dispatch to people's committees of Hà Nội, HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Long An, urging those localities to accelerate vaccination campaigns.
The ministry also asked local authorities in HCM City and southern localities to take drastic measures to reduce the fatality rate. — VNS
