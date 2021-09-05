More supports given to people in pandemic-hit localities

* On the day, personnel of the Military Command of Phuoc Long commune of Binh Phuoc province provided 12 tons of vegetables and necessities for troops and militiamen who are carrying out COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control missions in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City.

Reportedly, the vegetables were donated by local benefactors and grown by the unit's troops.

* The Ho Chi Minh municipal Center for Social Welfare announced on September 3 that the center has so far presented more than 2.3 million gift packages to people who are facing difficulties due to the pandemic.

In the coming time, the unit will hand over remaining 15,000 gift packages to pandemic-affected people in wards, communes and towns in the city.

According to the city's Fatherland Front Committee, the unit has through different channels collected information about pandemic-affected people so as to support them in a timely manner.

* The Binh Duong provincial Military Command on September 3 received 200 tons out of 1,000 tons of rice donated by local businesses in support of pandemic-affected people in Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities.

According to Deputy Political Commissar of the provincial military command Senior Colonel Le Minh Tri, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Binh Duong province, the provincial armed forces, in collaboration with local authorities, have carried out various activities to help local people overcome difficulties. Particularly, military units in the province launched mobile "Zero VND" stalls to provide food and necessities to those in pandemic-hit areas.

* The Military Region 7 Command, in collaboration with the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel), presented 500 packages of necessities, worth VND 250 million, to needy people in Go Vap and Ben Cau districts and Tay Ninh city of Tay Ninh province.

With high sense of responsibility for the community, since the COVID-19 outbreak, Military Region 7 has instructed its affiliated units, companies and factories and mobilized businesses outside the military to donate money to support those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, the command has so far received VND 1 trillion from military and civilian donors.

