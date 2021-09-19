More support for COVID-19 prevention and control forces

* In Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai handed over 1,300 pulse oximeters to the medical force in District 4. The gifts were sponsored by Vinh Tien Paper JSC.

* On September 17, the Steering Panel for the COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Tan Uyen Town in Binh Duong province launched the first mobile medical station in a business. The medical station's missions are to monitor suspected cases, conduct COVID-19 tests, and implement vaccination.

* The same day, the Long An provincial Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs presented 380 gifts, worth VND 500,000 each, to disadvantaged children in the districts of Tan Hung, Vinh Hung and Tan Thanh.

* A delegation of the National Assembly deputies of Binh Duong province in association with the provincial Labor Confederation visited and presented gifts to COVID-19 front-liners. The delegation also gave gifts to local pandemic-hit people and workers.

* Defense- Economic Group 778 of Military Region 7 in association with sponsors handed over 200 gifts to ethnic minorities and needy laborers in Bu Dang district, Binh Phuoc province.

* The Youth Union Organization of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command presented seven smart phones to the provincial Department of Education and Training to support needy students in the locality.

* The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Xuan Loc district in Dong Nai province sent 111 troops to the Field Hospitals for COVID-19 Treatment No.9 and No.11 as well as two concentrated quarantine areas in Xuan Phu và Xuan Hoa communes.

Translated by Chung Anh