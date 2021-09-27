More support delivered to pandemic-hit people

* The Party Committee and Command of Military Region 7 in collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City Businesses' Association presented 500 gifts to households facing adversity caused by COVID-19 in District 10. The gifts were among 20,000 gifts to be handed over to disadvantaged households to help them stabilize their life and feel secure to prevent and control the pandemic in the new normal state. The activity aimed to consolidate the military-civilian ties as well.
* One hundred presents, including rice, cooking oil, soy sauce, from the Military School of Military Region 7 were handed over to Bien Hoa city's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to assist pandemic-hit locals.
The same day, the school's leaders visited and encouraged cadres and cadets undertaking COVID-19 missions in the city. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Dong Nai province, the school has sent 500 cadres and cadets to support the province to fight COVID-19.
* The Youth Union Organization of Binh Thuan province and other units handed over 1,000 gifts including food and basic necessities and 500 face shields, worth VND 300 million in total, to people affected by the pandemic in Phan Thiet city.
* Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., Co., Dong Nai provincial Youth Union Organization, and the Management Board of Dong Nai provincial Industrial Parks gave 73,000 nutritious products to needy children in the province. This September, the company has donated medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, electric syringe systems and patient monitors to COVID-19 field hospitals, treatment centers and hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai province.
* The Military Command of Chau Duc district under the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command and Ba Ria Rubber Joint-Stock Company provided food for 200 military households and workers with difficulties caused by COVID-19.
Translated by Mai Huong
