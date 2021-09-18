More efforts to cope with COVID-19

* A working delegation of the Ministry of National Defense, led by Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, on September 16 visited and inspected the military-defense task performance and the pandemic prevention and control mission in Kien Giang province.

Applauding the remarkable achievements gained by the Kien Giang provincial Military Command over the past time, Gen. Tien required the command to continue strictly observing higher levels' instructions and resolutions, as well as maintaining combat readiness and military discipline, contributing to building a comprehensively strong unit in the time to come.

Together with promoting information dissemination to raise troops' awareness of COVID-19 prevention and control, the command should thoroughly grasp and manage troops' ideological situation and social relations, and ensure logistic supply for combat readiness missions.

On this occasion, the delegation also paid a working visit to Linh Huynh Border Station under the Kien Giang provincial Border Guard Command and handed over gifts to the provincial Hospital of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases.

* On the same day, Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissar of Military Region 7 (MR7), inquired after and presented gifts to on-duty forces at several medical checkpoints in Dong Nai province.

Acknowledging the great efforts of COVID-19 front-liners, Gen. Trung encouraged them to overcome their difficulties and accomplish all assigned missions, contributing to containing the pandemic and soon bringing the people's life back to normal.

Also, he requested the troops to strictly observe military discipline, the State's laws, and pandemic prevention regulations to ensure their safety and prevent the spread of the virus into the community during their missions.

* On September 16, the Committee of Youth Union of Dong Nai province and the province's Women's Union Organization offered 1,200 gifts, worth VND 250,000 each, to children in hospitals, field hospitals, quarantine sites and workers' children in the red zones (zones with COVID-19 infected cases) of Dong Nai.

* A working mission of Military Region 7, led by its Commanding General Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, on September 16 visited and encouraged officers and soldiers from Air Defense Brigade 77 and the Artillery Brigade 75, who are working at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in Go Vap district, HCM City.

During the visit, Gen. Thang expressed his hope that the troops would protect their health to continue standing side by side with local authorities to defeat the pandemic.

* The Dak Nong provincial Military Command handed over COVID-19 relief aid to the Military Sub-region of Cambodia's Mondulkiri province and the Overseas Vietnamese Association in the province on September 16 at Bu Prang Border Gate, Dak Nong.

In particular, the gifts included five tons of medical supplies and necessities, namely hand sanitizers, face masks, rice, instant noodles, and others. The donation was worth over VND 200 million in total.

* On September 16, the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command, in association with the Institute for Religious Practices of Phu My town, provided 10 oxygen generators, valued at VND 168 million, for Ba Ria Hospital to support the hospital in COVID-19 treatment.

On this occasion, the donors also contributed VND 100 million to the fund for poor patients of the hospital.

The same day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the province received VND 3 billion from the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) and the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Power Company.

* In HCM City, MR7 and the Vietnamese Business Association in the city handed over 500 gifts to local people in need during the pandemic time in District 6 of the city.

* In Binh Phuoc province, the Economic-Defense Unit 778 under MR7 and other benefactors gave 200 gifts, worth VND 450,000 each, to ethnic minority people and needy laborers affected by the pandemic in Hon Quan district.

On September 16, the provincial People's Committee held a ceremony to receive medical supplies and equipment for COVID-19 from Phuong Trang FUTA Bus Lines Passenger Car Corporation.

Translated by Quynh Oanh