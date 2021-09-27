More efforts provided for COVID-19 fight

Nine missions from Binh Duong provincial Party Committee visited and presented 100 gifts, worth VND 50 million, to forces in the front-line of the COVID-19 fight in each of nine districts, towns and cities in the province. Apart from the gifts, the missions also gave each locality VND 100 million in cash.

The same day, the provincial Farmers' Association received 1,200 gifts presented by the Binh Phuoc provincial Farmers' Association. Each gift had 5kg of rice, and 5kg of vegetables. After the reception, the gifts were distributed to four COVID-19-badly-hit areas and four "green zones".

Also on September 25, the Department of Political Affairs under the Binh Phuoc provincial Military Command and Bu Dang district’s Military Command transported ten tons of vegetables and fruits to Thu Duc city under Ho Chi Minh City – a COVID-19 hotbed, as a source of encouragement to local people who are facing difficulties due to COVID-19.

Medical stations across Long An province launched a regular vaccination program, starting September 25. During the vaccination, these stations are requested to observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures, such as health declaration, wearing of face-masks, health checkups for children and ensure vaccination safety.

The same day, together with presenting gifts to pandemic-hit policemen, the public security force of District 3 of Ho Chi Minh City gave 2,000 gifts, including rice and other necessities to disadvantaged people in the district.

On the occasion, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Police presented 1,800 medical masks and other medical equipment to the police of District 3.

Over the past time, District 3's police force has worked closely with other relevant forces to provide rice, vegetables, instant noodles, basic necessities to the local needy and advised owners of lodgings for rent to exempt or reduce the rent.

Meanwhile, the Binh Duong provincial People's Committee issued a document on intensifying QR code scanning to control COVID-19 in the new normal state. It assigned the Department of Information and Communications to guide and implement the QR code scanning solutions in a specific and simple manner as well as monitor the work performance.

