MND supports pandemic-hit people in Tay Ninh

Speaking at the handover ceremony, General Dung shared difficulties of the Tay Ninh provincial authorities and people, stressing that the military will always accompany the local authorities and people in the COVID-19 fight.
On behalf of the local authorities, Deputy Standing Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee Vo Duc Trong thanked the Central Military Commission and the MND for the meaningful gifts. He affirmed that the gifts will be delivered to needy people, contributing to helping them stabilize their life soon.
Previously, the Central Military Commission and the MND provided 20,000 sets of gifts, worth VND 6 billion in total, to the province.
Translated by Trung Thanh
