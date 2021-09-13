MND promotes administrative reform and e-government building

Present at the event were Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs Senior Lieutenant General Do Can, and representatives of other MND's affiliated units.

Reportedly, the MND amended and finalized the legal document system in the field of MND state management in the last eight months of 2021, and increased its quality and efficiency of law observance.

In terms of administrative reform, it published a list of regulations related to commercial activities under the MND's supervision and launched its public service portal.

The defense minister has so far announced 21 administrative procedures to be implemented on the public service portal. All conclusions, resolutions, and decisions on the organization of the Vietnam People's Army have been seriously implemented by the MND. Meanwhile, reform efforts in the fields of civil service, public finance, e-Government building, and digital government have made significant progress.

Addressing the event, General Vinh underscored that the administrative reform and e-Government building tasks should be better carried out in the remaining months of the year. Relevant units are to soon develop an administrative reform plan for the 2021-2025 period while implementing administrative reform and e-Government building applications in the MND, among others.

Translated by Minh Anh