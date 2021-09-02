Ministry tells HCM City, provinces to accelerate COVID vaccination

A health worker vaccinates a person in HCM City. The Ministry of Health wants the city and its neighbouring provinces of Long An, Đồng Nai and Bình Dương to speed up their vaccination campaigns. – Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY – The Ministry of Health has urged HCM City and its neighbouring provinces of Long An, Đồng Nai and Bình Dương to speed up COVID-19 vaccination.

On Wednesday it also asked them to soon report on the vaccination progress, the ratio of vaccines they have used from their allocations, and the plans for the remaining doses.

It would be used to supply the next batches of vaccines, it said.

It said HCM City has been allotted 9.11 million doses, Bình Dương with 2.37 million and Long An with 1.65 million to ensure everyone aged 18 and above is vaccinated with one shot.

Đồng Nai has been allocated nearly 1.8 million doses to provide 80 per cent of the target population with one shot.

To speed up the task, the ministry wanted provinces to both set up fixed and mobile vaccination facilities.

It said so far over 20.2 million shots have been given nation-wide, including two to almost three million people.

Việt Nam has received more than 29 million doses from various sources, including 19 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine, five million of Moderna, three million of Pfizer, 2.5 million of Sinopharm, and 12,000 of Sputnik V. – VNS