Ministry of Health approves Abdala vaccine with conditions

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Friday gave initial approval for Cuba’s Abdala COVID19 vaccine to be used in Việt Nam.
The vaccine was approved with a number of conditions and there are still more tests that need to be carried out before it will become widely available for residents.
It is produced by the AICA Laboratories Company and Base Business Unit (BBU) AICA in Cuba.
The Centre for Immunisation Vaccines Polyvac in Việt Nam asked for permission for the vaccine to be used.
The MoH insisted on a number of conditions before granting approval.
It has stated that the Drug Administration of Vietnam is responsible for licensing Abdala vaccine based on regulations for importation and quality management.
The Department of Science, Technology and Training has been given responsibility for selecting a unit that is qualified to evaluate the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.
The General Department of Preventive Medicine is in charge of injecting the vaccine.
And finally, the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals is responsible for inspecting and issuing certificates for the vaccine before it can be used. — VNS
