Military units and localities join hands to curb COVID-19 spread

According to the Son La provincial Center for Disease Control, three new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported in Phu Yen district on September 10. They have all been infected by other COVID-19 cases in the community and quarantine areas. Because these patients are now under quarantine, the risk of infection to the community is low.

The COVID-19 patients will continue their home quarantine and health monitoring for 14 days after being discharged from the hospital, as required, under the close watch of local authorities and community COVID-19 prevention and control teams.

* On September 10, students from Hanoi Medical University volunteered to support Hanoi in the fight against the pandemic. 340 volunteer students, who are seniors and excellent students, are responsible for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Addressing the event, the university's Vice President Doan Quoc Hung hoped they would fulfill their tasks with absolute safety.

* On the same day, the Binh Phuoc provincial Military Command, in collaboration with the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee, dispatched 14 vehicles carrying necessities worth nearly VND 1.8 billion, including 1,920 gifts, over seven tons of rice, a ton of green-skinned pomelos, over 103 tons of green vegetables, tubers, and fruits, and 2,100 cakes… to support front-line troops and people in Ho Chi Minh City.

The gifts, food and essentials were donated by the units and other businesses, sponsors, religious organizations, officials, employees, people and workers of Binh Phuoc province.

* Meanwhile, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City received food, necessities, medical supplies from enterprises, organizations and sponsors for the prevention and control of the pandemic.

Specifically, a Buddhist fund contributed 100 tons of rice and 100 tons of sweet potatoes, totaling VND 1.3 billion; Victory Investment Development Joint Stock Company donated 1,000 "Box of Vic Syrup," worth VND 55 million; Kinh Do Medicine and Pharmacy Co., Ltd. supported 500 "An Hau Dan product boxes," totally valued VND 80 million; Alpha Technology Co., Ltd. donated 500 gifts at a total value of VND 150 million.

* The military commands of Dong Nai province, Bien Hoa city, and districts of Nhon Trach and Trang Bom, on September 10, received 500 reinforced troops from Military Region 7's Military School for the COVID-19 combat.

About 300 of them are in charge of COVID-19 testing in the community to find infected cases, while the rest work at mobile COVID-19 checkpoints around Dong Nai province.

* The Kien Giang provincial Military Command, in coordination with the provincial Red Cross Society, and the Department of Hematology and Blood Transfusion under Kien Giang provincial General Hospital launched a blood donation program for the province's armed forces, strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

As a result, the program collected 81 blood units from troops and officers of military units in the locality.

* Flotilla 32 of Coast Guard Region 3's Command in association with the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilization presented gifts to COVID-19-affected fishermen in Cam Hai Dong commune, Cam Lam district.

During the program, 20 needy households received the support, worth VND 1 million each, including VND 500,000 in cash and food.

* A vaccination program was held for troops and staff of Companies 72 and 75 (Army Corps 15) on September 10 in Duc Co district (Gia Lai province).

