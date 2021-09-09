Military units active in COVID-19 fight

On September 7, the Military Region 3 Command held a meeting to assign tasks to its troops who are going to transport goods to support Southern provinces. The troops were requested to ensure absolute safety during the transportation while strictly observing COVID-19 prevention and control rules and the Law on Road Traffic.

Also at the meeting, the command's affiliates were asked to boost information dissemination to raise troops' awareness of the meaning and outcomes of raising fund and staying ready to assist compatriots in southern localities in the fight against COVID-19.

The same day, the Party Committee and Management Board of the Army Officers Candidate School No.2 (known as Nguyen Hue University) sent off nearly 2,000 cadres, cadets, and soldiers to support Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces and Ho Chi Minh City to combat the pandemic. This is the third sending-off ceremony held by the school for COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

Earlier, on September 6, nine troops from the Naval Region 2 Training Center started their missions at a facility for COVID-19 patients in Vinh Thanh commune, Nhon Trach district, Dong Nai province. So far, the center has sent 29 troops to curb COVID-19 in Nhon Trach district.

Also on September 7, Infantry Regiment 174 visited and gave support to needy Ta Mun ethnic people affected by COVID-19 in Ninh Thanh ward, Tay Ninh city.

On this occasion, Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Dinh Hue, the regiment's Political Commissar rewarded two soldiers who joined hands with the city to conduct SARS-CoV-2 screening tests for local people. Hue also applauded other troops for their high sense of responsibility to undertake the COVID-19 preventive task in line with the spirit "Fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy."

The Military Command of Binh Phuoc province and other organizations on September 7 held a program to present gifts to Binh Duong province, a COVID-19 hotbed, in the hope that the locality could defeat the pandemic as soon as possible. Under this program, medicines, milk, pork, rice, vegetables, salt and other necessaries were given to field hospitals in the province. This activity helped tighten the solidarity between troops and people of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces.

