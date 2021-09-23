Military Region 9 asked to make good preparation for task performance

The state leader made the request during her working session with Military Region 9 on September 20.

At the meeting, Lieutenant General Nguyen Xuan Dat, Commanding General of the region, reported on the region's implementation of military-defense affairs in the first nine month of this year and the local armed forces' COVID-19 prevention and control work.

Specifically, despite difficulties, the region's troops have strictly observed and carried out the Chief of the General Staff's direction on military-defense affairs, combat readiness and duty regulations, followed closely situational developments to make forecasts and proposals to the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense and worked closely with local Party committees and authorities to deal with situations in a timely manner, contributing to upholding political security, social order and safety in the region.

They have also built regular, comprehensively strong, and exemplary units and actively double-checked barracks and prepared forces and vehicles to receive and quarantine Vietnamese citizens returning home from abroad. Apart from effectively controlling COVID-19, they have well disseminated information, oriented troops' thought, and done mass mobilization and policy work.

Regarding their future tasks, Vice President Xuan requested the region to propose recommendations to higher levels on matters related to border areas, seas and islands. While assisting localities in socio-economic development in the current period, the region should prepare personnel and vehicles to undertake search and rescue, disease and disaster prevention missions on request.

Also at the meeting, the vice president presented a souvenir to Military Region 9's leaders. On this occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee also gave VND 100 million to the region; the Vietnam Labor Confederation supported COVID-19 front-line troops with VND 50 million. Additionally, 10,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits from T&T Group were also handed over to the region's front-line force to fight COVID-19.

