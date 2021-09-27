Military medical personnel support Ha Nam province with COVID-19 testing

In the afternoon the same day, the mission collected 2,200 samples.

According to Major Trinh Xuan Phu from the Military Institute of Preventive Medicine under the Department of Military Medicine, head of the mission, with experience gained during taking COVID-19 prevention and control missions in the Southern region and other hotbeds in the country and with modern medical equipment, the mission has promptly collected the samples in a safe manner and will give accurate testing results.

Major Phu added that four mobile labs are modern testing vehicles with full facilities that will enable medical personnel to perform their work effectively.

The military medical personnel are trying their utmost to separate COVID-19 patients from community to help Ha Nam province soon control the pandemic.

Translated by Song Anh