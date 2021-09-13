Military hospital and Viettel launch multi-channel switchboard

The event drew the attendance of Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Education Major General Do Thanh Phong, Director of Military Hospital 175 Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Medicine under the General Department of Logistics Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Giang, and representatives of the Department of Health of the city and Board of Directors of the hospital.

The switchboard will provide patients and people with timely information about medical examination and treatment, service packages, administrative procedures, health consultation, recruitment, foreign affairs. Especially, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, the system will give advice on the disease-related issues.

The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has been chosen as a service provider for two major contents: Providing a hotline for people to call the hospital's multi-channel switchboard at 19001175; at the same time, providing the service of operating a switchboard (VCC), which is a unified multi-channel customer care solution that allows the hospital to connect with people anytime and anywhere. This service also integrates communication and customer care channels (phone, email, live chat, SMS, facebook…) into the only one system, offering information, calendar management, and call history.

Military Hospital 175 has selected the service package VCC Contact Center with full features of operation, management, call integration and the ability to save call data for up to 60 days, together with many other benefits such as using mobile numbers as hotlines, easy to use anytime, anywhere, effective management, diversified integration, cost savings and easy expansion when needed. There are two languages supported by the switchboard: Vietnamese and English. Furthermore, the hospital's consultants have received extensive training in both competence and consultation techniques.

Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, who is also head of the Government's special working mission on COVID-19 prevention and control in HCM City and southern localities, spoke at the event and praised Military Hospital 175's proactiveness and creativity in establishing the switchboard. He also asked the hospital to make full use of the switchboard in order to aid in the fight against the pandemic, improve patient care quality, and promote the military hospital's image and reputation.

Over the past time, the hospital has also wholeheartedly participated in the COVID-19 combat, showing the pioneering role of military doctors.

On this occasion, the hospital and its outstanding groups and individuals were honored with certificates of merit of the defense minister for their great contributions to COVID-19 prevention and control work.

Translated by Minh Anh