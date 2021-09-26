Military effectively performs COVID-19 prevention task in Southern localities

In general, the COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces has been gradually controlled. The number of infected cases and deaths has decreased, while the number of recovered cases has increased. Nevertheless, the number of COVID-19 patients recorded daily is still high, affecting the implementation of military-defense missions.

The MND's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control was established under urgent conditions, but it has performed well its tasks in the spirit of "fighting the pandemic like fighting the enemy" while promoting the pioneering role of the military in the fight against the disease.

In the COVID-19 fight in Ho Chi Minh City and Southern provinces, the military has sent a large number of troops and vehicles to both ensure security and social order and implement COVID-19 prevention and control.

Military units have also promoted the Party and political work to raise troops' awareness of their noble missions on the front-line of COVID-19 combat.

Especially, mass mobilization work has also been boosted via meaningful activities, such as presenting necessities and gifts to COVID-19-hit residents, organizing "Zero-VND Markets" for needy people, among others.

At the same time, reinforced military medical personnel have been mobilized to Ho Chi Minh City and Southern provinces. Twelve COVID-19 treatment facilities have been established with over 6,000 beds and more than 1,000 COVID-19 testing teams operating in the city.

Concluding the conference, General Tien underscored that in the coming time, the MND's Steering Committee should continue grasping situations in response to the complicated developments of the pandemic so as to fulfill the dual-tasks of military-defense affairs and COVID-19 prevention and control.

