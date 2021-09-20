Mid-autumn gifts for children in pandemic-hit localities

On the day, a mission of the Youth Union Chapter and Women's Association of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, in cooperation with the bureau of the Military Broadcasting Center in the South, An Binh Charity and Women's Association of District 3, visited and presented 200 Mid-autumn gifts to needy children in Ward 11 of District 3.
During the visit, the mission inquired after the children's health and encouraged them and their families to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Delegates wished the children a happy and cozy festival and a successful academic year.
Also in Ho Chi Minh City, the Center for Social Affairs of the city's Trade Union presented 400 gift packages, including toys, milk, instant noodles and moon-cakes, worth VND 260 million in total, to orphans with HIV and needy children in various support centers for children in the city's districts.
On the occasion, sponsors handed over a computer and VND 10 million in cash to Nguyen Hoai Thuong, a daughter of Nguyen Van Loi who is working at IS Vietnam Company.
The same day, the provincial Red Cross Society also handed over moon-cakes, cookies, fruits and instant noodles, worth VND 100 million in total, to children at Que Huong (Homeland) Humanitarian Center.
Earlier, a mission of the provincial Red Cross Society, the provincial Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the provincial Military Command visited and presented medical supplies, instant noodles and fruits to the medical staff of the provincial General Hospital. The mission also handed over gifts to elderly people who are living at the province's Social Protection Center.
In Dong Nai province, a mission of the People's Committee of Bien Hoa city visited and presented 1,300 Mid-autumn gifts, worth VND 200 million in total, to children in quarantine zones and lock-down areas in the city.
Reportedly, prior to the Mid-autumn Festival, the People's Committees of wards and communes of the city have sent their missions to hand over 5,000 gifts to children.
Translated by Tran Hoai
