Medical lock-down lifted in some Hanoi areas

As a COVID-19 patient was detected on July 30, the area with nearly 23,000 residents was sealed off. It has not recorded new infections in the community for 25 days.
On September 11, the measure was lifted in other areas in the capital's Hoang Mai and Dong Da districts.
Households in such areas are asked to continue to follow guidelines in COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Meanwhile, some areas in Van Chuong and Van Mieu wards of Dong Da will remain under lock-down.
Hanoi is being put under strict social distancing in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.
The city recorded 17 COVID-19 infections from 6a.m. to 12p.m. on September 12, with two being detected in the community, according to the municipal Department of Health.
Five cases were found in Thanh Xuan district and three each in Thuong Tin and Hoan Kiem.
Since April 29, the capital city has logged 3,779 COVID-19 infections, with 1,595 locally-transmitted ones.
More than 411,450 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered in Hanoi on September 11. The city has fulfilled 77.1 percent of its inoculation plan.
Source: VNA
- Coronavirus news from the Bay Area: May 27
- Bay Area shelter-in-place orders will be extended to end of May
- Coronavirus live updates: Bay Area cases surpass 12,000
- Coronavirus: Bay Area medical practices face uncertain future as patients disappear
- Coronavirus news from the Bay Area: May 25
- Riding to the rescue: Hanoi motorbike taxi drivers turn first aiders
- Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership
- Hanoi dengue outbreak warning
- Coronavirus live updates: Reopening at last begins for some Bay Area stores, offices
- Coronavirus news from the Bay Area: May 17
- Clive Palmer set to launch legal action against Western Australia after billionaire was locked out of the state amid coronavirus restrictions
- Lockdown should be lifted only after cases start dropping: Experts
- Coronavirus news from the Bay Area: April 25-26
- Can closing India’s red light areas reduce COVID-19 cases?
- CM orders early grounding of lift scheme in Kadapa district
- Coronavirus news from the Bay Area: May 21-22
- Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19
- Coronavirus live updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue Bay Area slide, fewest since April 1
- Two government panels want Covid lockdown lifted
- Coronavirus live updates: Santa Clara County joins rest of Bay Area in reopening retail businesses
Medical lock-down lifted in some Hanoi areas have 372 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.