Medical lock-down lifted in some Hanoi areas

As a COVID-19 patient was detected on July 30, the area with nearly 23,000 residents was sealed off. It has not recorded new infections in the community for 25 days.

On September 11, the measure was lifted in other areas in the capital's Hoang Mai and Dong Da districts.

Households in such areas are asked to continue to follow guidelines in COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Meanwhile, some areas in Van Chuong and Van Mieu wards of Dong Da will remain under lock-down.

Hanoi is being put under strict social distancing in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The city recorded 17 COVID-19 infections from 6a.m. to 12p.m. on September 12, with two being detected in the community, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Five cases were found in Thanh Xuan district and three each in Thuong Tin and Hoan Kiem.

Since April 29, the capital city has logged 3,779 COVID-19 infections, with 1,595 locally-transmitted ones.

More than 411,450 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered in Hanoi on September 11. The city has fulfilled 77.1 percent of its inoculation plan.

