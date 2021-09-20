Martyr’s remains found in Thua Thien – Hue

The remains of the martyr were found earlier the same day by workers from Xuan Hong Company while constructing a stopover on Kim Quy Pass in Chi Du Nghia hamlet, Huong Nguyen commune.

Reported on the finding, Search and Collection Team 192 under the provincial Military Command worked with the Military Command of A Luoi district, the Party Committee and authorities of Huong Nguyen commune and Xuan Hong Company to conduct the collection of the martyr's remains.

Apart from the martyr's remains, his belongings, including four buttons, a belt, a hammock and a tent were also found.

As reported, the set of remains was brought to the War Cemetery of Binh Tien commune of Huong Tra town. A memorial service and burial ceremony will be held after relevant forces have finished the search and collection of possible sets of remains of martyrs in the area.

