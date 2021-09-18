Marine protected area to be established in Quảng Ninh Province

Participants at the meeting. Photo moitruongdothi.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Centre for Marinelife Conservation and Community Development (MCD) in collaboration with the Department of Aquatic Resources Conservation and Development of National Directorate of Fisheries and Quảng Ninh Province Sub-Department of Fisheries yesterday organised a virtual consultation meeting to present and consult on the dossier documents for establishing a Marine Protected Area (MPA) of Cô Tô – Đảo Trần.

The meeting was a forum to update guidelines from the national level to provinces on the establishment of MPA according to the national planning and to discuss and consult on the necessary protocols and documents for establishing Cô Tô – Đảo Trần MPA in Quảng Ninh Province.

The meeting was organised within the cooperation framework between MCD, Directorate of Fisheries, and Quảng Ninh Province People’s Committee, with support from the project “Accelerating the declaration of Co To Island MPA to strengthen the MPA network in Việt Nam” funded by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors through Oceans 5.

The project aims to promote the Cô Tô – Đảo Trần MPA in Quảng Ninh Province to be established and recognised, while strengthening the connection of the national MPA network in Việt Nam and promoting the active participation of agencies, organisations, experts and the communities in the formulation and operation of MPAs.

Lê Trần Nguyên Hưng, Deputy Director of Department of Aquatic Resources Conservation and Development of the National Directorate of Fisheries, commented: “The protection of fisheries resources is always one of the top priorities of the fisheries sector, in which the establishment of marine protected areas is an important measure, which should be implemented synchronously and effectively," he said.

Hồ Thị Yến Thu, Permanent Deputy Director of MCD, said currently, in the national strategy for the sustainable marine economic development of Việt Nam to 2030 with a vision to 2045, the blue economy is identified as key.

"We believe that with the proactive action of government agencies in Quảng Ninh Province, together with the guidance and support of the national authorities and the involvement of the local community, the project will be successful in assisting Cô Tô – Đảo Trần MPA establishment process to reach the finishing line," she said.

It is planned that after receiving all instructions and inputs from all levels, MCD will continue to work with experienced experts to assist Quảng Ninh Province in completing the documents and procedures for the Cô Tô –Đảo Trần Island MPA establishment, for the required appraisal and approval, and also promoting multi-stakeholder cooperation activities to raise public awareness and support for the MPA and strengthen the network of MPAs in Việt Nam. — VNS