Lowest daily COVID-19 case increase in a month

Hanoians line up to get a COVID vaccine. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The amount of new COVID-19 cases detected on Monday was 8,681, the lowest daily figure recorded in the past month.

Compared to Sunday, the amount of new infections dropped by 1,357. The total number of coronavirus patients now stands at 695,744.

There were also a further 215 deaths, taking the total amount of fatalities to 17,305.

HCM City recorded the highest number of infections with 5,171, followed by Bình Dương (1,410), Đồng Nai (869), Long An (268) and Tiền Giang (211).

The other cases were detected in Kiên Giang (175), Đắk Lắk (113), An Giang (100), Cần Thơ (48), Quảng Bình (35), Tây Ninh (32), Bình Thuận (28), Đắk Nông (27), Bình Định (23), Khánh Hòa (19), Đồng Tháp (19), Quảng Ngãi (16), Phú Yên (15), Hậu Giang (10), Cà Mau (10), Hà Nội (9), Ninh Thuận (9), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (7), Bình Phước (5), Thừa Thiên Huế (5), Sóc Trăng (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Hà Nam (3), Đà Nẵng (3), Quảng Nam (3), Thanh Hóa (2), Trà Vinh (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Bến Tre (1), Quảng Trị (1), Gia Lai (1), and Bắc Ninh (1).

A total of 6,821 patients were given the all-clear on Monday, bringing the amount of recoveries to 464,326.

Fourteen provinces out of 62 have not detected any new infections in the past two weeks. They are Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Phòng, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình, Nam Định.

More than 34.5 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with 6,640,061 people fully vaccinated.

There are currently 5,521 people being treated in intensive care units nationwide. VNS