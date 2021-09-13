Locally made Agri-PV product introduced

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The International Renewable Energy Expert, a local solar power cell producer, has introduced the first made-in-Việt Nam Agri-PV (Agriculture photovoltaic module) for dual-use solar energy agriculture projects in domestic and export markets.
IREX Energy joint-stock company said the Agri-PV, which was produced at its Vũng Tàu city-based plant, is designed with power capacity from 265 to 400 watts each for flexible installation at crop and aquatic farms as well as log farms.
Director of IREX, Nguyễn Sơn Trường Giang, said the locally-made Agri-PV is eligible for 'green' energy farm projects as solar panels were created with monocrystalline double glass bifacial for better light absorption.
He said a 300sq.m farm can install Agri-PV modules to generate 160kw per hour, while having a balanced temperature and moisture for crops below.
The solar power PV module has been used at a pilot sugar cane and a log farm in central Phú Yên Province from 2018.
The southern Vũng Tàu-based plant, which was launched with total capacity of 350MWp (photo-voltaic cells) solar cells and 500MWp solar panels per year, had to reduce capacity by 30 per cent due to the impact of COVID-19 and social distancing regulations.
It said 40 per cent of locally made solar cells were exported to European and North American markets from 2018.
The demand for dual-use solar power at agriculture projects in Việt Nam is high with 10.23 million hectares of farmland and 15.8 million hectares of forest farm area.
The local solar power manufacturer plans to provide solar cells and PV for one million green roof-top systems in central Việt Nam.
It said solar power and wind power products from IREX were used to create renewable energy on islands and technical platforms in Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands of Việt Nam. — VNS
- LOCAL ENTREPRENEUR BECOMES PEARLE VISION LICENSEE IN OHIO
- Assam gets first agri business growth lab
- Why BRICS trade in local currency doesn’t work for India
- 'Xiaomi focussed on premium products, stronger retail network and local manufacturing in India'
- Introducing—and Witnessing—the Power of Xena: Warrior Princess While Social Distancing - E! Online
- Vietnamese agricultural products sold on e-commerce platform
- E-commerce platform offers agricultural products
- The Local Game: Where's the passion for club football?
- The Psychology Behind The Adoption Of Plant-Based Products
- Introducing: The Improvement Association
- Maharashtra Govt Introduces 3 Bills to Counter Centre's Farm Laws
- PV GAS’s trade union honors outstanding collectives
- Tata Motors Partners With Induslnd Bank To Offer Affordable Finance Scheme On Its PV Range
- Local developer merges culture and technology
- Phoenix Asphalt introduces DIY product for pothole problems
- How Amazon Steers Shoppers to Its Own Products
- Schneider Electric Introduces Imperatives for Data Centers of the Future and New IT Innovations
- Across China: Standardization production propels China's kiwi fruits to go global
- SingapoRediscovers vouchers scheme extended to year end, 'enhancements' to be introduced
- Twitter introduces local weather service called 'Tomorrow'
Locally made Agri-PV product introduced have 516 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.