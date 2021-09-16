Localities, hospitals allocated 2.57 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by COVAX Facility are ready for distribution to localities and hospitals. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Health

HÀ NỘI – The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has issued a decision on the distribution of more than 2.57 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to 51 localities and central-level hospitals nationwide.

The vaccines include 989,000 doses imported by the Việt Nam Vaccine JSC (VNVC), 100,000 doses donated by the Belgium Government, and over 1.48 million doses via COVAX Facility.

Hà Nội will receive the most with 600,000 doses, followed by Đà Nẵng and Khánh Hoà Province each with 100,000 doses.

The central-level hospitals will be allocated 83,700 doses.

HCM City would not be given vaccines in this round.

This is the third time this month Hà Nội has been provided with COVID-19 vaccines.

The first round of distribution was on September 8 with nearly 1 million doses of China's Vero Cell vaccines and the second round was on September 12 with 700,000 doses of Vero Cell and AstraZeneca vaccines.

In Hà Nội, nearly 6 million doses have been administered so far.

Việt Nam had received a total of 37 million doses, of which more than 31 million doses have been injected so far.

According to the Ministry of Health, Việt Nam would get a further 103 million doses from many sources by the end of this year. VNS