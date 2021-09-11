Localities active in response to storm Conson

He also urged the Ministry of Health to provide detailed guidelines to areas in "red zones" in line with Directive No.16/CT-CP on COVID-19 prevention and control to make it easier for evacuation.

Complicated tropical storm Conson has entered the East Sea (South China Sea), becoming the fifth typhoon to affect the country this year, according to Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center of Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. The center forecast that the storm would directly reach the North Central Coast region.

Concluding the conference, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Tien urged provinces and cities to keep a careful eye on meteorological conditions and promote information dissemination on the disaster as well as prevention measures for people.

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Head of the Vietnam Border Guard Command's Search and Rescue Division, said that as of 6a.m. on September 9, around 71,500 ships and boats carrying 349,088 people had been advised of the developments of path of the storm so as to pro-actively take shelters.

* On September 9, a delegation of the Nghe An provincial Border Guard Command, led by its Commanding Officer, Senior Colonel Nguyen Cong Luc, inspected disaster preparedness in the province.

On touring several localities, Senior Colonel Nguyen Cong Luc requested the units to closely comprehend the storm's situations so as to be ready whenever it comes and ensure safety for local people.

In order to reduce the storm's impact, Quynh Phuong Border Post (Nghe An provincial Border Guard Command) worked with local authorities and relevant forces to call on vessels and boats in Hoang Mai town, Nghe An province operating in dangerous areas to stay safe from the coming natural disaster.

* On the same day, the Hoa Binh provincial People's Committee issued Document 12/CD-UBND instructing units in the province to actively respond to Conson storm and follow-up floods.

Therefore, relevant units should map out plans to evacuate people to safer areas in case of the heavy storm, floods, and landslides in accordance with COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Regarding the upcoming storm, the Quang Binh provincial People's Committee ordered relevant forces to promptly implement preventive measures, as well as pandemic prevention and control, in the area.

In response to the upcoming storm, the Thua Thien – Hue provincial Border Guard Command directed its affiliated border posts and flotillas to call for vessels and boats to come ashore to avoid the storm.

Reportedly, by 8p.m. on September 9, there were 2,062 vehicles with 11,350 fishermen receiving the information, including 1,997 boats with 10,815 crew-members safely having arrived ashore. Meanwhile, several trawlers are reportedly heading to the mainland.

