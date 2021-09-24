Local photographer wins bronze at Paris Photography Prize 2021

Vietnamese photographer Tran Viet Van was awarded a silver medal in the press awards for a photo entitled "90-year-old shoemaker" during the PX3 Paris Photography Prize 2021.

A photo entitled "90-year-old shoemaker" taken by Viet Van wins a bag medal during the PX3 Paris Photography Prize 2021.

A photo entitled "90-year-old shoemaker" taken by Viet Van wins a bag medal during the PX3 Paris Photography Prize 2021.

The photo depicts Trinh Ngoc, a shoemaker based in Ho Chi Minh City who is still working at the age of 90. Ngoc is notable for making shoes for the Cambodian Royal Family, from the Queen to Prince Sihanouk, along with many famous Vietnamese singers.

In a chat with photographer Viet Van, the shoemaker said, "My life is very simple, I just think: If you create joy for others, you will receive double happiness."

The PX3 Paris Photography Prize 2021 was launched back in June and has so far received thousands of entries from photographers in over 100 countries globally.

The judges of the competitions include experts from a range of renowned photography organisations, such as National Geographic Society of the United States and Paris Match of France.

The aim of the contest is to connect photographic talents from around the world to the artist community in France.

This comes after earlier in the same year Viet Van's photo showcasing shoemaker Trinh Ngoc won the first prize at the seventh Concurso International De Fotografia Alicante in Spain and was published on French website Private Photo Review.