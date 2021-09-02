Lao newspaper hails Vietnam’s achievements, Laos-Vietnam ties

The editorial highlighted that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the last 76 years, the Vietnamese people have built a strong unity bloc and overcome countless hardships to safeguard the nation’s independence and freedom, transform Vietnam into a "stronger and more prosperous country," and actively contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world over.

It stressed that from a small and impoverished colony, Vietnam has become a middle-income developing country with a population of nearly 100 million, an average GDP growth rate of about 7 percent, well safeguarded national defense and security and socio-political stability. Important achievements have been made in cultural, educational and healthcare sectors, while social and economic infrastructures have been further expanded.

The editorial also noted that Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy has shown robust development with growing participation of the private sector and foreign investment. The stable business environment has helped Vietnam attracted more resources from the society and foreign investment. The living standards of the people are constantly improved materially and spiritually. The great national unity is consolidated, socialist democracy continues to gain strength, and Vietnam's standing and status are increasingly enhanced in the regional and international arena.

According to the newspaper, in the year 2021, despite the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam successfully organized the 13th National Party Congress, the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and members to People's Councils at all levels, and the election and appointment of key leadership positions.

It went on to highlight the close friendship between Vietnam and Laos, saying the two nations are not only closely linked in geography, but also share the history of their people fighting side by side and overcoming all difficulties and challenges to regain independence and freedom. The Vietnam-Laos relationship has become a rare model of bilateral relations in the world, the editorial said.

In the context of rapid, complex and unpredictable changes in the world and regional situation, as well as the devastating impact of the new waves of COVID-19 around the world, including Laos and Vietnam, the Secretary General, President of Laos and the high-level delegation of the Party and State of Laos paid a visit Vietnam in June, and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the high-level delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam paid a visit to Laos in August. The editorial said those visits have historical significance, showcasing the great friendship and special solidarity between the two peoples.

The newspaper reported that as 2022 will be the "Year of Solidarity and Friendship between Vietnam and Laos," the two countries will organize various meaningful activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977). It said that such activities will further reinforce trust and bolster cooperation between people from all social strata, especially the youth of the two countries, thereby elevating the special relationship between Laos and Vietnam to new heights and enhancing sustainability across the board.

