Japanese firms want to expand investment in Việt Nam: SCCI Chairman

HÀ NỘI — Member enterprises of the Sakai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) doing business in Việt Nam have provided positive evaluations about the country and expressed their wish to expand investment there, SCCI Chairman Kazumasa Kuzumura has said.
During a discussion between Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyễn Hồng Hà and leaders of SCCI and Sakai city in Osaka prefecture of Japan earlier this week, Kuzumura spoke highly of Vietnamese workers, adding that SCCI member enterprises’ recruitment demand for Vietnamese workers, especially students, is huge.
Mentioning problems in the recruitment of Vietnamese labourers, he said several brokerage companies and businesses which sent workers charge high fees and choose unqualified workers.
Hà, for his part, suggested Japanese enterprises choose trustworthy and responsible partners for Japanese language and vocational training before sending workers to Japan, and work closely with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka and local authorities to deal with rising issues.
He also proposed Japanese firms support Vietnamese apprentices who meet difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On this occasion, the official hoped that once the pandemic is put under control, SCCI will hold regular fact-finding trips to Vietnamese cities and provinces, especially Đà Nẵng that signed a memorandum of understanding on becoming a friendship city with Sakai in February 2019.
He also suggested both sides hold forums and seminars on human resources to make it easier for employers to directly meet and talk with Vietnamese students. — VNS
