Japan to donate 440,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam, Thailand, Taiwan

A shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being prepared for injection. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Japan is planning to donate another 440,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, split between Việt Nam, Thailand, and Taiwan, Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced on September 3.

The vaccines are due in the first half of September, but it is not yet clear at the moment how many each country/region would receive.

Motegi said the decision for more donations was made after a comprehensive evaluation of COVID-19 situations in Việt Nam, Thailand, and Taiwan, including new cases, the healthcare system's capacity, vaccination progress, as well as the demands for inoculation of Japanese nationals in the three countries/regions.

He said that all three had been making progress in their vaccination drives, including for Japanese nationals living in those countries, but the coverage remained limited due to supply shortage, so he hoped with this latest shipments, both locals and Japanese nationals would get access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The same day, the Japanese embassy in Việt Nam said it was currently coordinating with authorities to carry out vaccination for Japanese citizens and their spouses in Việt Nam in Hà Nội, which would be conducted at clinics where Japanese doctors are available.

The three chosen facilities – Raffles Medical Hanoi, Family Medical Practice Hanoi, and Sakura Clinic Hanoi – are set to open up registration for appointments.

The costs for the vaccination, along with pre-injection COVID-19 tests, are paid for by the Japanese Government and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam. — VNS