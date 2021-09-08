Japan, Germany lure manpower from central Việt Nam

Vietnamese students in the central region join a vocational training at an automobile factory in Đà Nẵng. Photo courtesy of Phương Chi

ĐÀ NẴNG — Fukuoka City in Japan has become the eighth city, after Yokohama, Maebashi, Chiba, Shizuoka, Tokyo, Tottori and Nagasaki, to recruit students from central Việt Nam to work and study in healthcare from April 2022, marking progress in human resources training cooperation between Japan and Việt Nam.

The first group of qualified Vietnamese nursing students will travel to Japan to work at the healthcare centres of Heisei Corporation in Fukuoka, Japan, under an internship programme between Heisei and Đà Nẵng-based Đông Á University signed in April 2021.

Nishihara Kosaku, executive chairman of Heisei Corporation, said the human resource training cooperation would help strengthen the basic skills and readiness for students from central Việt Nam to work in Japan, while limiting cultural difference and communication difficulties among Vietnamese students in Japan.

He said the cooperation aimed to supply high-quality human resources from central Việt Nam to Japan starting from 2022.

Head of Consulate General of Việt Nam in Fukuoka, Vũ Bình stressed that the cooperation of Heisei Corporation and Đông Á University was a symbol of the deeper development of the Việt Nam-Japan strategic partnership, even during difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bình said the two partners should boost high-quality training for Japan in terms of quantity and quality, and the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Fukuoka would offer support for the cooperation.

He said the number of Vietnamese students and workers in the community had increased from 13,000 to 19,000 in the last two years.

Earlier this year, the first 200 Vietnamese students in central Việt Nam were sent to Nagasaki, Japan, for working and studying in nursing.

Nearly 80 businesses from Japan had signed deals in manpower recruitment, language and vocational practice training programmes for students at Đông Á University.

A human resource training programme has also been signed between the university and WBS Training Việt Nam, under the WBS training AG of Germany, for supplying manpower to work in the healthcare sector in Germany.

Following the deal, final year Vietnamese students at Đông Á University will receive German language training for 12 months in Việt Nam before joining an internship in Germany. The two sides agreed to accredit graduation certificates for employment in Germany and other European countries.

Frank Stein, general director of WBS training Việt Nam, said employment opportunities for Vietnamese students offered great potential.

He said German language qualifications would be an advantage for central Việt Nam students getting jobs in Germany, while the nursing industry needed 25,000 staff.

He said WBS and Đông Á University had agreed a long-term partnership for human resources training and employment in nursing, automobiles, construction, hospitality, information technology and the food industry in Germany going forward. — VNS