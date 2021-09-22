Italy to donate 796,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam, total 1.6m

HÀ NỘI — The Italian Government on September 21 announced its decision to provide an additional 796,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses for Việt Nam via the COVAX Facility to help the country in its pandemic fight.
Accordingly, the total doses of vaccine that Italy donated to Việt Nam has amounted to over 1.6 million, making Việt Nam one of largest vaccine recipients of the European country worldwide. Italy is also one of the European Union members to offer the biggest assistance to Việt Nam via the global vaccine sharing mechanism.
The move demonstrates the Italian Government and people's solidarity with Việt Nam during the difficult period and is vivid evidence of the bilateral long-standing friendship and strategic partnership which was established in January 2013.
It is also the result of active campaigning process at all levels, especially at the high level, including Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh's letter to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi as well as efforts by the Government's working group in charge of vaccine diplomacy, ministries, agencies and representative Vietnamese agencies in Italy in recent times.
Earlier on September 14, Việt Nam received 812,060 doses of vaccine from Italy to step up its vaccination drive. — VNS
