International economic integration was a bright spot in Vietnam’s external affairs activities in 2020, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son Son told the media that the global economy and international economic links are developing in a complex fashion and are accompanied by multiple risks. The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a range of new challenges, he added, but also deepened the trend towards establishing links and sped up other new trends, leading to changes in economic and commercial management globally and spurring rapid digitalisation. Vietnam’s activeness in international economic links has made it easier for the country to diversify its markets and partners, attract resources for development, and complete the target of rapid, sustainable recovery from the pandemic. Notably, the Chairmanship of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in 2020 as well as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during the 2020-2021 period have helped Vietnam raise its voice within multilateral frameworks. At the signing ceremony of the minutes of the conclusion of negotiations for UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (Photo: VNA) However, unexpected changes to the global and regional economy have dampened efforts in realising the dual… Read full this story

Int’l economic integration a bright spot in Vietnam’s external affairs: Deputy FM have 285 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.