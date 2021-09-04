Increasing productivity through comprehensive quality management

Products of Quang Quan Co., Ltd

Solving problems

A consulting team of the Vietnam Productivity Institute conducted a survey on the current situation of the Quang Quan Co., Ltd and identified shortcomings in management and production.

Some problems stemmed from the fact that the production line flows had not been optimized resulting in low efficiency, a high rate of broken or semi-finished products and poor working environment. The survey also found poor quality of labels and packaging, relatively low skills of managers and lack of interaction between departments. In all, employee satisfaction was lower than the average in Vietnamese enterprises.

Based on the survey results, the consulting team met company heads and the factory's Productivity Improvement Department to agree on urgent problems that need solving, design solutions and the implementation of the whole project. The factory zone chosen for the project was a workshop producing plastic lids, where progress will be monitored on a weekly basis.

Marked changes

One of the first steps was to move the lidding machines closer to the source of the raw material, reducing the product distance flows from 120m to 90m, equivalent to a 33 percent reduction. The number of vehicles required for transporting finished products was also cut from nine to five.

In addition, thanks to a solution to balance production stages, the inventory of semi-finished cup lid films was reduced from 112 rolls to 46 rolls per day (equivalent to 40 percent), along with a 50 percent reduction in the area used to store the film.

The efficiency of suction machines was also improved by cutting the time to change the inside frames from 30 to 15 minutes. In addition, after detecting a five percent failure rate of cup lidding machines was caused by dirty cooling tap water and dull chopper knives, workers cleaned the cooling system and changed the knives, and the rate was reduced from five percent to 3.7 percent.

The Productivity Improvement Department has also applied the 5S practice of workplace management to improve the working environment by issuing plans and regulations for general periodic cleaning; standardizing workshop equipment; marking the placement of tools in each area; promulgating regulations on arrangement and transportation for each area and equipment type.

The consulting team also built a quality management system model for the company; developed key processes for mixers and suction machines; provided instructions on product packaging at the cup lid factory and designed a table to check product quality in the output quality control (OQC) stage.

The company replicated this model in six other factories. However, to ensure its successful implementation throughout the firm, the consulting team also recommended that its top leaders engage in the process and that information about it be spread to employees to make them aware of their responsibilities.

A project implemented by the Vietnam Productivity Institute has significantly improved productivity and product quality of the Quang Quan Co, Ltd. Company.

Thu Huong