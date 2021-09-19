Important issues tabled at SEA Games Federation Office’s meeting

The event was to adopt a minute of the meeting held on July 8 which updated COVID-19 situation in each country, and preparations for the 31st and 32nd edition of SEA Games in Vietnam and Cambodia, respectively, along with the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games hosted by Thailand in 2022.
It also gathered opinions on the Joint Statement of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports, which aims to improve athletes' performance and achievements at regional and international competitions.
At the meeting, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan said the Vietnamese Government has basically approved the postponement of the SEA Games 31 until the second quarter of 2022. The Vietnamese side will soon inform other countries of its plan, he added.
As originally planned, SEA Games 31 and the 11th ASEAN Para Games would take place from November 21 to December 2 in Vietnam this year.
Source: VNA
