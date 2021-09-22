Hungary presents COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies to Việt Nam

PRAGUE — The Hungarian Government has presented Việt Nam with 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 100,000 antigen test kits to support the Southeast Asian country in its battle against COVID-19.
Deputy State Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary István Joó presented the token of the vaccines and medical supplies to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Bích Thảo during a ceremony held on September 21.
The goods are set to arrive in Hà Nội on the morning of September 23.
At the handover ceremony, the Hungarian official affirmed that the European country always views Việt Nam as an important partner in its foreign policy and hopes to further strengthen the comprehensive partnership, voicing his belief that Việt Nam will soon bring the pandemic under control.
In reply, Ambassador Thảo expressed her gratitude to the Hungarian Government and people for their valuable and timely support for Việt Nam, hailing it as proof of the long-standing and sustainable friendship nurtured by generations of the two countries in the past 70 years.
She underlined that the Vietnamese Government considers Hungary a major partner in Europe and hopes to promote the comprehensive partnership in an effective manner so as to lift the relations to a higher level.
Also on September 21, the Hungarian government announced to sell to Việt Nam 400,000 doses of redundant AstraZeneca vaccines, on a non-profit basis.
Relevant agencies of the two nations are working on procedures to promptly transport the vaccine batch to Việt Nam. — VNS
- DPRK-USA Hanoi Summit presents golden FDI opportunities
- Cash in on medical breakthroughs
- Vietnam Needs Supply Chain Upgrade for Economic Growth
- Medical Marijuana Benefits: Chronic Pain Treatment Is Top Reason For Prescription
- New HPV vaccine recommendation for people through age 45
- The 19 hottest San Francisco startups to watch in 2018
- Here are 19 Australian startups that had an amazing 2015
- Tom Ford hypnotises Venice with thriller ’Nocturnal Animals’
- Fashion Summit (HK) 2019 to be held on 5th – 6th September To achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals
- Rostec's net profit exceeded $2 billion in 2018
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 1/4
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 26/2
- VN Index surges after Tết
- Nadal marches on in Paris, Djokovic also reaches quarters
- Central, Central Highlands provinces asked to boost connectivity
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 29/11
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 24/1
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 24/12
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 28/2
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 27/1
Hungary presents COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies to Việt Nam have 391 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.