Hot phở and vermicelli delivered to your door

Bảo Ngọc

Since September 16, Hà Nội has loosened social distancing restrictions, allowing restaurants to reopen. To fully implement epidemic prevention measures, food service establishments only serve take-out and close before 9pm daily.

At the same time, food delivery applications are also allowed to operate again. If you are in a green zone, you can easily order Vietnamese signature noodles dishes to relieve your food cravings of the past few months.

Phở Thìn Lò Đúc

Beef phở is the most sought after dish during this time. In many places, people have to queue and wait to buy it.

Established for 40 years, Phở Thìn is one of the oldest phở brands in Hà Nội. t foreigners coming to the capital want to once enjoy a famous bowl of their phở , which is much-loved by gourmands.

A bowl of Phở Thìn with onions, rare beef, clear broth, poached eggs and fried dough sticks — Photo courtesy of Phở Thìn Lò Đúc

One of the secrets of Phở Thìn is the way they stir-fry the beef. According to the brand founder, Mr Thìn, the beef is lightly sautéed, not too cooked nor too rare, so it’s soft and delicious. Stir-frying the rare meat is not difficult, but it takes skilled chefs to make the meat tender and flavourful.

The broth is prepared using an esoteric method that Thìn learned from his ancestors. Thanks to that, Phở Thìn retains the essence of traditional Vietnamese phở and creates a distinctive feature that for the past 40 years has never had a worthy competitor.

Diners coming to Phở Thìn can choose from their favourite types of phở from well-done beef phở , medium-rare beef phở and regular phở with steak, through to flank, tendon, tripe or fatty flank.

Bún Chả Sinh Từ

Bún Chả Sinh Từ has been known since the 1900s but retains a traditional flavour.

The name Sinh Từ originates from the old name of Nguyễn Khuyến Street, where the first restaurant opened. What has allowed Sinh Từ's bún chả (vermicelli and grilled pork) to survive to this day is the family’s secret of how to marinate the meat.

The soft white, fresh rice vermicelli combine with the slightly browned grilled meat on the coals to bring out the aroma. The slight smell of smoke alternating with the sweetness of the meat along with the spicy taste of chilli and pepper creates the special qualities of Sinh Từ's wonderful bún chả.

The savoury taste of meat along with the spicy fish sauce of Sinh Từ is what gives the dish its fame — Photo courtesy of Foody

Diners who come to eat here always try the charcoal-grilled pork belly for a memorable experience. As one of the best cuts of meat, charcoal-grilled pork belly brings a savoury taste and the sweet and sour fish sauce makes the meal even better.

Sinh Từ also has a diverse menu including seafood spring rolls, vermicelli with spring rolls, mixed bún chả and fried shrimp cakes.

Cây Đa Vermicelli with Shrimp Paste

Although shrimp paste is strange to many foreigners, it is an addictive dipping sauce for the Vietnamese.

Cây Đa has been a famous restaurant in Hà Nội for many years due to its unique shrimp paste recipe.

The name Cây Đa means "banyan tree". According to patrons, the name comes from the fact that there is a huge old banyan tree growing in front of the restaurant.

A portion of vermicelli with shrimp paste at Cây Đa includes many ingredients, such as fresh rice vermicelli, boiled pork, fried tofu and spring rolls.

A large portion of vermicelli with shrimp paste at Cây Đa — Photo courtesy of Vương Ngọc Hà

The price here is cheap, only VNĐ20,000 for a small portion and VNĐ 50,000 – 80,000 for a large portion of vermicelli with shrimp paste.

In addition to the typical vermicelli dish, the restaurant serves other drinks such as kumquat tea, soy milk, soft drinks and, of course, cold beer.

Pick up a piece of fried tofu dipped with shrimp paste and eat with marjoram leaves or mint, and you will feel a rich and addictive blend of flavours like no other.

Do not fear, Cây Đa also now serves fish sauce for customers who cannot eat the pungent shrimp paste. — VNS

Phở Thìn Lò Đúc

Address: 13 Lò Đúc Street, Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội

Address: 13 Lò Đúc Street, Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội

Price: VNĐ 50,000-65,000 per bowl

Facebook: Phở Thìn Lò Đúc or Phở Thìn Mỹ Đình

Tel: 092 959 6869

– Bún chả Sinh Từ

Address: eight establishments have reopened in Cầu Giấy, Ba Đinh and Tây Hồ districts

Address: eight establishments have reopened in Cầu Giấy, Ba Đinh and Tây Hồ districts

Price: VNĐ 60,000-85,000 per portion

Facebook: Bún chả Sinh Từ

Tel: 190 02866

– Bún đậu Cây Đa

Address: 235B Thụy Khuê, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Address: 235B Thụy Khuê, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Facebook: Bún đậu cây đa 235B Thụy Khuê

Tel: 098 410 1010