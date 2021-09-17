Hoi An enters top 15 cities in Asia

A view of Hoi An city (Photo: VNA)
Hoi An was placed at the 13th position with total scores of 86.98. The ancient city is a heaven for photography and cuisine lovers. In 1999, the small city was recognized by the UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site. It has been honored by Travel Leisure many times in its list of world top cities in 2019, 10 best cities in Asia in 2018, and 50 best cities to visit in 2019.
In 1999, Hoi An was recognized by the UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site. (Photo: VNA)
This year, Udaipur city of India leads the list, which also includes Mumbai (India), Luang Prabang (Laos), Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka (Japan)), and Seoul (the Republic of Korea).
This year’s World’s Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were gradually lifting Covid-19 restrictions. The cities' rating is based on travelers’ assessment on sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.
Vietnamplus
- Russia-backed Syrian forces enter key city Manbij in northern Syria
- HCMCto host Asia-Pacific Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibition
- Vladivostok, baby: can a glitzy new mega-casino attract Asia's wealthy elite?
- Will new train boost trade in Southeast Asia?
- HCM City to host Asia-Pacific Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibition
- Exiled Thai activists fear for their lives in Southeast Asia
- South Asia is facing an 'employment crisis': UNICEF chief
- 'Forest cities': the radical plan to save China from air pollution
- Welcome to Baoding, China's most polluted city
- Inside Beijing's airpocalypse – a city made 'almost uninhabitable' by pollution
- A river of rubbish: the ugly secret threatening China's most beautiful city
- Starved Cuban Regime Takes Out Tourism Ads in Major Chinese Cities
- Wandering stars: are Tallinn's digital nomads building the city of the future?
- Asia Coffee-Vietnam prices rise 2.1% on week as farmers hold off selling
- Hong Kong strike: Can protesters shut down the city?
- Can cities kick ads? Inside the global movement to ban urban billboards
- Birbhum: The trigger behind Facebook post – India’s win over Pak in Asia Cup T20 match
- HCM City bans trucks during rush hour in urban areas
- How to build a fairer city
- 'You can taste it in the air': your stories of life in polluted cities
Hoi An enters top 15 cities in Asia have 354 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at September 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.