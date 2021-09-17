Hoi An enters top 15 cities in Asia

A view of Hoi An city (Photo: VNA)

Hoi An was placed at the 13th position with total scores of 86.98. The ancient city is a heaven for photography and cuisine lovers. In 1999, the small city was recognized by the UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site. It has been honored by Travel Leisure many times in its list of world top cities in 2019, 10 best cities in Asia in 2018, and 50 best cities to visit in 2019.

This year, Udaipur city of India leads the list, which also includes Mumbai (India), Luang Prabang (Laos), Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka (Japan)), and Seoul (the Republic of Korea).

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey was open for voting January 11 through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were gradually lifting Covid-19 restrictions. The cities' rating is based on travelers’ assessment on sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

Vietnamplus