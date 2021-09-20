Health ministry asks to focus on testing during social distancing

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has asked localities to pay attention to COVID-19 testing and prevention and control measures when implementing social distancing.
That is part of the dispatch issued by the ministry which also required localities to focus on extremely high risk areas and high risk areas with regular examinations and supervision to quickly detect and handle issues.
The ministry asked steering committees in localities to follow the guidelines issued in Dispatch No 1409/CĐ-BYT to decide loosing restrictions gradually, step by step, following a specific plan.
In areas with risks (yellow zones), and new normal areas (green zones) testing will be carried out for groups of people at risk in order to adjust prevention and control measures properly, including shippers, medical workers, the elderly or those having symptoms such as cough, fever and breath difficulty.
On September 15, the ministry issued the Dispatch No 1409/CĐ-BYT, stressing that it is needed to try to minimise the scope and scale of social distancing as narrow as possible when applying social distancing. Social distancing should be applied within a village, hamlet, residential groups or streets in stead of the whole province, city, district or commune.
The goal of social distancing is to control the pandemic as soon as possible (within 14 days) and resolutely implement prevention and control measures, including seriously executing social distancing measures, ensuring food for people, carrying out comprehensively medical solutions such as testing, vaccination and treatment to ensure people to get early access to health services; and ensure security and social order while mobilising people to join the pandemic prevention and control tasks.
The 1409 dispatch also stressed that rapid testing is key and an important measure to help control the pandemic. All people in extremely high risk areas (red zones) and high risk areas (orange zones) will be tested three times a week to detect and treat F0 patients quickly. People in remaining areas will be tested once every 5-7 days.
The ministry asked to mobilise workforces to help take samples for COVID-19 testing in extremely high risk and high risk areas.
Prevention reinforced at medical facilities
The Hà Nội Department of Health has requested both private and public medical establishments and health centres in districts and communes take measures to intensify and put COVID-19 prevention and control at the highest alert.
They are also asked to regularly check the implementation of the model of hospitals and clinics to make sure they are safe from COVID-19 in line with guidelines of the Ministry of Health and report results to the department once a month.
The department required to continue providing early COVID-19 testing for patients, those who take care of patients at medical establishments and medical workers who have suspected symptoms such as coughing, fever and difficulty breathing.
It is necessary to screen patients with underlying diseases for COVID-19 testing for early detection, isolation and treatment.
Medical establishments are ordered to regularly supervise the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures at all their facilities.
They are also required to not decline to receive any patient who comes from pandemic-hit areas or patients suspected of getting COVID-19. — VNS
- Health ministry urges stronger efforts to prevent dengue fever
- PM Phúc launches the Việt Nam Health Programme
- Teenage girls who use social media three times a day 'are more likely to have anxiety because they get less sleep, exercise and are exposed to cyber bullying'
- So-called virginity tests are unreliable, invasive and sexist. And yet they persist
- Journal of Social Issues Explores Collective Social Change
- Social media pressures 'driving up exam stress in girls'
- You're never too old to be as fit as a fiddle! NHS health specialist SIR MUIR GRAY explains the exercises that could be key to maintaining a strong body even into your 70s
- It's time to end the workplace taboo around mental health
- What are the symptoms of autism in adults and how do they test for it?
- Secrets May Be Harmful to Your Health
- Free biochemical tests and X-rays to be offered once a year: Ministry
- The downside: AR conversations may make you feel less socially connected
- Warning over Snapchat grooming ploy after man asks child to 'test vape pen'
- 'It's like Chick-Fil-A not selling chicken anymore': Social media hits back at Instagram's decision to get rid of 'likes' - as experts warn the overhaul may be motivated by profit not 'mental health'
- CTET 2019 Preparation Guide: Paper structure, syllabus, type of questions asked
- Head of the GRU is in 'ill health' after furious dressing down from Putin about the 'morons' behind the novichok attack - as second spy is revealed to be Russian military doctor
- Interior ministry seeks details on Nawaz Sharif's foreign treatment plan: Yasmin Rashid
- How a week-long 'tech detox' can change your life: Inside the hidden rainforest retreat that transforms your mind, body and health in seven days
- Foreign cyber-criminals try to hack into top-security database of 85,000 NHS patients’ genetic profiles revealing EVERYTHING about their health amid fears data could be used for blackmail
- Acid test: how psychedelic virtual reality can help end society's mass bad trip
Health ministry asks to focus on testing during social distancing have 856 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.