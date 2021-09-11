Health Minister asks Hanoi to ensure progress, safety of COVID-19 vaccination

Minister Long reminded medical staff to strictly follow safety regulations during vaccination to ensure safety for themselves, volunteers and people receiving vaccine injection.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha said that Hanoi has conducted the flexible distribution of vaccines to districts to ensure vaccination progress.
The Minister lauded Hanoi's efforts to raise vaccination capacity to over 300,000 shots per day, the highest ever. The city is on the right track to the goal of giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to all local residents aging from 18 years old by September 15, he said.
So far, Hanoi has administered nearly 2.89 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines to locals, including 317,777 people receiving full two jabs.
The capital city reported additional nine COVID-19 cases, including two in the community, in the past six hours to 12p.m. on September 10.
Since April 27 when the fourth COVID-19 outbreak hit the country, Hanoi has confirmed 3,714 infections, including 1,586 found in the community and 2,128 in quarantine facilities.
Source: VNA
- New Zealand’s Health Minister Calls Himself 'Idiot' for Breaking COVID-19 Lockdown
- Seventy-two percent of US sports fans would NOT attend games without a COVID-19 vaccine, per new poll, but 83 percent are interested in seeing televised competition in empty arenas
- Indian Immunologicals and Australia’s Griffith University tie-up for COVID-19 vaccine research
- Indian scientists at IIL join global race to develop Covid-19 vaccine
- Indian Immunologicals partners with Griffith University to develop COVID-19 vaccine
- Govt funds firm to develop Covid-19 vaccine
- Search for a COVID-19 vaccine heats up in China, US
- Coronavirus: Australian COVID-19 vaccine to be tested
- Second US study for COVID-19 vaccine uses skin-deep shots
- Three COVID-19 vaccines approved for clinical trials
- Lockdowns can't end until Covid-19 vaccine found, study says
- Bareilly man offers himself for human trial of Covid-19 vaccine
- Moily asks government to revive lapsed public health emergency Bill through Ordinance to tackle COVID-19
- Tiktok, Facebook asked to remove messages spreading COVID-19 misinformation
- Mamangam director M Padmakumar thanks health workers after son gets cured of COVID-19
- Spotlight: Development of COVID-19 vaccines a global race against time
- UK's Johnson making "very good progress" in COVID-19 recovery
- China Focus: China approves three COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials
- US company poised to start COVID-19 vaccine safety test
- UK PM Johnson makes progress in COVID-19 fight, but still in intensive care
Health Minister asks Hanoi to ensure progress, safety of COVID-19 vaccination have 366 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.